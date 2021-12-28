UrduPoint.com

Biden Says COVID-19 Pandemic Solved At State, Not Federal Level

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:09 AM

The coronavirus pandemic will be solved at a state rather than a federal level, US President Joe Biden told a group of bipartisan governors on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic will be solved at a state rather than a Federal level, US President Joe Biden told a group of bipartisan governors on Monday.

"There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level," Biden said during a call with the National Governors Association and the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

The governors should voice their needs related to the coronavirus pandemic response and the White House will have their back in any way it can, Biden said.

The United States will get through the coronavirus pandemic and the most recent Omicron variant wave by working together, Biden said, noting that the efforts of the bipartisan group of governors are indicative of that approach.

