Biden Says COVID-19 Relief Will Ensure Long-Term US Economic Prospects

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday reiterated calls for a speedy congressional endorsement of his coronavirus relief plan, saying the measure is needed to ensure GDP growth and the long-term economic prospects of the United States.

"It's not only that people will be badly, badly hurt if we don't pass this package in terms of increased rate of dead, in terms of poverty, the whole range of things. But we will also be hurt long-term economically," Biden said in televised remarks during a meeting with Secretary Janet Yellen. "We need to make these investments so the economy can grow for the remainder of this year and next year."

Biden's plan calls for a $1.9 trillion relief package to be approved by Congress as early as February.

Biden explained that if Congress does not act in a timely manner, the United States can end up with 4 million fewer jobs this year and it could take a year longer to return to full employment.

"The risk is not doing too much, the risk is not doing enough," Biden said.

Yellen said that last week's layoffs data - over a million of people applying for employment insurance - far exceeds the worst week of the Great Recession.

"Economists agree that if there no more help many more people will lose their small businesses, the roofs over their heads and the ability to feed families. We need to help those people before the virus is brought under control," she said.

Yellen praised Biden's relief plan for its potential to "help millions of people make it to the other side of this pandemic," adding that it will provide for some smart investments to get the US economy back on track.

