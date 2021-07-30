UrduPoint.com
Biden Says COVID Booster Shots Not Needed Now

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said individuals do not need to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine right now but it might be needed later.

"The booster shot is not needed now, it's possible that it'll be needed later, science hasn't dictated that yet," Biden said on Thursday.

Biden said COVID-19 cases are beginning to spike in the United States and expected to climb due to the delta variant.

