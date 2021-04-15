Biden Says Decision to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan 'Absolutely Clear' to Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) President Joe Biden told reporters that the decision to start the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was clear to him.

"To me, it was absolutely clear," Biden said when asked was it difficult to make the decision while visiting Arlington National Cemetery where many US veterans are buried.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden announced the United States will begin withdrawing its 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and hope to be completely out of the country by September 11. NATO forces will also withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1.

Biden noted that United States went to Afghanistan to defeat the Al Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) and to prevent the country being a safe haven for extremists.

"From the very beginning, you may recall, I never thought we were there to somehow unify... Afghanistan," he said.