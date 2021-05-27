UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Deeply Concerned Over Violence In Ehtiopia, US Envoy To Return To Region

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said he is deeply concerned about violence in Ethiopia so US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will return to the region for consultations with government officials in the region.

"I am deeply concerned by the escalating violence and the hardening of regional and ethnic divisions in multiple parts of Ethiopia," Biden said in a press release on Wednesday. "The large-scale human rights abuses taking place in Tigray, including widespread sexual violence, are unacceptable and must end."

