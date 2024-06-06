Open Menu

Biden Says Democracy 'more At Risk' Than Any Time Since WWII

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Biden says democracy 'more at risk' than any time since WWII

CollevillesurMer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Democracy is more under threat now than at any time in the last eight decades, US President Joe Biden said Thursday at a ceremony to mark the World War II D-Day landings.

"We're living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than at any point since the end of World War II," he said in the French town of Colleville-sur-Mer.

"Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today," he added.

Paying homage to the US and other Allied soldiers who fought on the Normandy beaches in June 1944, Biden stressed that "strong alliances" were key.

"What the Allies did together 80 years ago far surpassed anything we could have done on our own," he said.

"It was a powerful illustration of how alliances -- real alliances -- make us stronger -- a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget.

"

He said the United States would not abandon Ukraine, which has been battling invading Russian forces for over two years.

"We will not walk away because if we do Ukraine will be subjugated and it will not end there," Biden said.

"Ukraine's neighbours will be threatened, all of Europe will be threatened," he added, describing President Vladimir Putin as a "tyrant bent on domination".

"There are things that are worth fighting and dying for. Freedom is worth it. Democracy is worth it," he said.

He praised NATO as "the greatest military alliance in the history of the world."

"NATO is more united than ever and even more prepared to keep the peace," he said in a thinly veiled message to Putin.

bur-ah-as/sjw/ach

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Europe Democracy Threatened Vladimir Putin Alliance United States June World War All

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

1 hour ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World