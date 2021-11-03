UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Democrat McAuliffe Will Win Virginia Race For Governor

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:00 AM

Biden Says Democrat McAuliffe Will Win Virginia Race for Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he thinks Democrat Terry McAuliffe will win in the "tight" race against Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor of the state of Virginia.

"I think we're going to win in Virginia. I think... it's going to be a tight race," Biden said on Tuesday during his press briefing at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The president said he expected the final results to be announced after midnight and the outcome will depend on the voters' turnout.

"I think we're gonna win New Jersey as well," Biden added, referring to the governor elections in the state where Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is leading in the race against Republican nominee Jack Ciatarelli.

Virginia's and New Jersey's elections are seen as representative of national political trends as they are held a year after Biden beat former President Donald Trump.

After the Delta surge, the US abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan in August and disagreements among Congress Democratic members on Biden's infrastructure bill, the president's approval rating has fallen down to 42 percent.

The figure is lower than any other modern first-year president's rating at a similar point in time - except for Trump, according to the most recent national NBC news poll.

Besides the idea that its results might be interpreted as an early test of Biden, the race is also believed to have the ability to set the tone for 2022 US midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race, which is anticipated to see Trump running for office again.

In 2017, Democrats won the governorships in both Virginia and New Jersey following the election of Trump a year before the race.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Governor United Nations Trump Glasgow Virginia August Democrats Congress 2017 From Race

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

2 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

3 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.