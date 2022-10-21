Biden Says Democrats May Take Lead Over Republicans in Polls Near End of Midterm Elections

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he believes Democrats will take a lead over Republicans in the polls as the November 8 midterm elections approach

"It's been back and forth with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth, the polls have been all over the place, I think that we're going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days," Biden said during a press conference.

"It's been back and forth with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth, the polls have been all over the place, I think that we're going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days," Biden said during a press conference.

The US president said the US economy has improved as evidenced by decreasing gas prices and lower unemployment rates.

Biden also said the midterm elections do not constitute a referendum, but represent a choice, and deflected criticism of his administration's economic record by blaming the situation on what he inherited from the Trump administration.

Republicans would threaten the US economy if they take control of Congress in November, Biden added.

Thirty-four of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions.

The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.

