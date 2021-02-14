(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said after former US President Donald Trump was acquitted in a 57-43 Senate vote that the substance of the impeachment charge remained unquestionable.

"The Senate vote followed the bipartisan vote to impeach him by the House of Representatives. While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute," Biden said in a Saturday statement released by the White House.

Earlier on Saturday, 57 US senators endorsed and 43 rejected a single article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The conviction required a two-thirds majority vote of at least 67 out of 100 Senators.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies," Biden said, adding "That is how we end this uncivil war and heal the very soul of our nation."