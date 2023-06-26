US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he did not lie when he claimed never to have spoken to his son, Hunter, about the latter's foreign business dealings, following Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower allegations indicating the president's involvement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he did not lie when he claimed never to have spoken to his son, Hunter, about the latter's foreign business dealings, following Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower allegations indicating the president's involvement.

"No," Biden said, when asked whether he lied about never speaking to Hunter Biden about his business deals.

Earlier this month, House Republicans released allegations from IRS whistleblowers who claimed that the US Justice Department inhibited their probe into Hunter Biden. The allegations come following the announcement of a plea deal between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department to resolve tax and firearms charges.

Testimony provided by the IRS whistleblowers includes evidence of a text sent by Hunter Biden to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao in July 2017.

"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," the text said.

The text also warned that if Hunter was contacted about the matter by an unauthorized person, he would make certain that "the man sitting next to (him)" and others he knows would be used to make him regret not following directions.

In 2019, Biden claimed that he had "never spoken" to Hunter about his overseas business dealings. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the claim last year, when asked if Biden stands by his words.

On Friday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland denied that the US Justice Department blocked the probe into Hunter Biden, claiming that the prosecutor was given "complete authority" to make charging decisions.

The situation comes amid a separate House Oversight Committee investigation into alleged corruption and influence peddling by the Biden family, as well as a probe into the purported weaponization of the US government and Federal law enforcement for political purposes.