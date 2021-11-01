Biden Says Disappointed Russia, China Failed to Partake in G20 Climate Session de Facto

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was disappointed that Russia and China did not participate de facto in the climate meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

"I want to point out the fact that Russia and China basically did not show up in terms of commitments to deal with climate change and there is a reason people are disappointed .

.. that I found it disappointing myself," Biden told reporters following the summit.

"We need to continue to focus on what Russia is not doing, what China is not doing and what Saudi Arabia is not doing," he added.