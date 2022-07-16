Biden Says Discussed Khashoggi Murder With Saudi Crown Prince During Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he raised the issue of columnist Jamal Khashoggi's murder with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting in Jeddah.

"With respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now," Biden said during a press conference.

The Saudi Crown Prince said that he does not feel personally responsible for the murder of Khashoggi and took action against those who were, Biden added.