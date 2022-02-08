UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Discussed With Germany's Scholz Package Of Possible Anti-Russia Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz potential sanctions to impose on Russia should there be military escalation over the situation in Ukraine.

"Today, the Chancellor and I discussed our close cooperation, developed strong package of sanctions that are going to clearly demonstrate international resolve and impose swift and severe consequences if Russia violates Ukraine's sovereignty and its territorial integrity," Biden said during a joint press conference at the White House on Monday.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

>