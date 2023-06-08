UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Discussed With Sunak 'Unwavering' Support For Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 11:44 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) President Joe Biden said that he discussed steadfast US-UK support for Ukraine during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to the White House on Thursday.

"We also discussed our unwavering support for people to create and defend or defend themselves against brutal aggression," Biden said during a joint press conference.

