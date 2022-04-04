UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Does Not Agree With Zelenskyy That Russia Committed Genocide

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Biden Says Does Not Agree With Zelenskyy That Russia Committed Genocide

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he does not agree with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia has committed genocide during its special military operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he does not agree with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia has committed genocide during its special military operation in Ukraine.

"No," Biden said when asked if he agrees with Zelenskyy that Russia has committed genocide. "I think it is a war crime."

Biden added that he is seeking more sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Pursuing ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Pursuing Interests in Ukrainian Confli ..

14 seconds ago
 War or no war, Ukrainian families board train home ..

War or no war, Ukrainian families board train home

16 seconds ago
 KP Govt notifies multi-member Qur'aan Board

KP Govt notifies multi-member Qur'aan Board

17 seconds ago
 Pentagon Chief Now Speaking With Ukraine's Defense ..

Pentagon Chief Now Speaking With Ukraine's Defense Minister - Defense Official

19 seconds ago
 Poland Now Hosting 4.4Mln Refugees From Ukraine - ..

Poland Now Hosting 4.4Mln Refugees From Ukraine - US Ambassador

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars to review ar ..

Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars to review arrangements, check rates of ess ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.