Biden Says Does Not Agree With Zelenskyy That Russia Committed Genocide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he does not agree with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia has committed genocide during its special military operation in Ukraine.

"No," Biden said when asked if he agrees with Zelenskyy that Russia has committed genocide. "I think it is a war crime."

Biden added that he is seeking more sanctions against Russia.