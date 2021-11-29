Biden Says Does Not Anticipate Additional Travel Restrictions Over Omicron Variant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he does not anticipate additional travel restrictions over the newly-identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The degree of the spread impacts on whether or not there is a need for travel restrictions, but I do not anticipate that at this point," Biden told reporters at the White House.