Biden Says Does Not Believe Has Power to Stop US States From Banning Face Masks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he does not believe he has the authority to stop certain governors from banning mask mandates in their states.

"I don't believe that I do," Biden said when asked if he has presidential powers to intervene in US states that ban mask mandates, but added that his administration is looking into the matter.

The governors of Texas and Florida previously issued executive orders banning mask mandates that remain in place.