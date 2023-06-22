Open Menu

Biden Says Does Not Believe His Comment About Xi Undermines Progress In US-China Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his recent comment about Chinese President Xi Jinping does not undermine progress made in bilateral relations between the United States and China, and he expects to meet with the Chinese leader in the near future.

Asked whether his comments about Xi being a dictator undermines or complicates the progress made in the bilateral relations with China, Biden said, "No."

"I expect to be meeting with President Xi sometime in the future, in the near term, and I don't think it's had any real consequence," Biden said in a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Biden said that Xi did not have all the information about the incident involving a Chinese balloon that the United States shot down in February, adding that that was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

Biden made the comment shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China seeking to improve bilateral relations.

