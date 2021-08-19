UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Does Not Believe Taliban Have Changed, May Not Want International Recognition

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Biden Says Does Not Believe Taliban Have Changed, May Not Want International Recognition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden in an interview with ABC on Thursday said he does not believe the Taliban (banned in Russia) have changed over the past 20 years and he is unsure whether the group is seeking international recognition.

"No," Biden said when asked whether the Taliban have changed. "I think they're going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I'm not sure they do."

Related Topics

Taliban Russia Government

Recent Stories

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

23 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

53 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

1 hour ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.