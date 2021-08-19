Biden Says Does Not Believe Taliban Have Changed, May Not Want International Recognition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden in an interview with ABC on Thursday said he does not believe the Taliban (banned in Russia) have changed over the past 20 years and he is unsure whether the group is seeking international recognition.

"No," Biden said when asked whether the Taliban have changed. "I think they're going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I'm not sure they do."