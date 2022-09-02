UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Biden Says Does Not Consider 'Any' Trump Supporter Threat to Democracy

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he does not consider any Trump supporter a threat to democracy, walking back remarks he made during a speech on Thursday night

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he does not consider any Trump supporter a threat to democracy, walking back remarks he made during a speech on Thursday night.

"I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country," Biden said when asked if he considers all Trump supporters to be a threat to the United States.

Biden added that he does think that anyone who calls for the use of violence and fails to condemn violence when it is used and refuses to acknowledge an election has been won is a threat to democracy.

Biden was referring to former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election and several pro-Trump supporters rioting at the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

On Thursday night, Biden said during his speech in Philadelphia that MAGA Republicans and Trump put in danger the very foundation of the United States.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic," Biden said in his speech.

"MAGA" refers to the "Make America Great Again" slogan of former president Trump. Trump has yet to formally announce or file for a 2024 presidential campaign.

