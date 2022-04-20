Biden Says Does Not Know if He Will Visit Kiev Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he does not know if he will visit Kiev soon to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of US support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in the country.

"The answer is I don't know," Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he will visit Kiev.

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a decision to send a high-level US official to Kiev, which could include Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, or Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

When asked by a reporter last week if he was ready to go to Ukraine, Biden said "Yeah."

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there are no plans for Biden to visit Kiev.

Zelenskyy told CNN that he wants Biden to visit Kiev and expected that he would.