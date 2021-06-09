Biden Says Does Not Know Whether He Can Reach Understanding With Putin on Cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday as he departed for Europe that he does not know whether he will be able to reach an understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin on cyberattacks.

Asked whether he and Putin would be able to reach an agreement with his Russian counterpart on cyberattacks when they meet in Switzerland on June 16, Biden said, "who knows."