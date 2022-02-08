Biden Says Does Not Know Whether Putin Knows if He Will Invade Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin may not know yet whether he will decide to launch an invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said during a press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I've had discussions, numerous discussions, with Russians, and particularly with Putin. I don't know that he knows what he's going to do. I think he has to realize that it would be a gigantic mistake for him to move on Ukraine," Biden said on Monday.