Biden Says Does Not Regret Decision to Withdraw From Afghanistan Amid Taliban Advances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he does not regret his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan as the Taliban gains territory in the country.

"I do not regret my decision," Biden said when asked about his decision to pullout out US troops from Afghanistan.

Biden also said his plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan remain unchanged.