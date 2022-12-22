Biden Says Does Not See Any Reason To Think There Will Be Lessening Of Support For Ukraine
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that he does not see any reason to think there will be lessening of support for Ukraine.
"I don't see any reason to believe there'll be any lessening of support," Biden said during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.