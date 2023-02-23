Biden Says Does Not Think Putin Wants to Use Nukes After Suspending New START Treaty

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said in a recent interview that he does not think Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking of using nuclear weapons soon after suspending Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Putin announced that Russia was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a New START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. Putin also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests.

"It's a big mistake to do that. Not very responsible. But, I don't read into that that he's thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that," Biden told ABC news in an interview that aired on Wednesday.