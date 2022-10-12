Biden Says Does Not Think Putin Will Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 06:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he does not think that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use tactical nuclear weapon.
"I don't think he will," Biden told CNN. "But I think it's very (ir)responsible (for) him to talk about the idea that a world leader of one of the largest nuclear powers in the world says he may use a tactical nuclear weapon."