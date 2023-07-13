Open Menu

Biden Says Does Not Think Ukraine Conflict Can Go On For Years

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 10:48 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he does not believe that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can go on for years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he does not believe that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can go on for years.

"I don't think the war can go on for years for two reasons.

Number one, I don't think that the Russians could maintain the war forever in terms of their resources and capacity. Number two, I think that there is going to be a circumstance where eventually President Putin is going to decide it's not in the interest of Russia, economically, politically or otherwise, to continue this war," Biden said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

