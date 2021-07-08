Biden Says Does Not Trust Taliban But Trusts Capacity of Afghan Military to Conduct War

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he does not trust the Taliban (banned in Russia), but he does trust the capacity of the Afghan military to deal with the security challenges in the country.

"I do not trust the Taliban," Biden said. "But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, which is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war."