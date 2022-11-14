US President Joe Biden does not expect the new Congress elected during midterms to have the votes needed to codify federal abortion protections, legislation Biden promised to promote following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden does not expect the new Congress elected during midterms to have the votes needed to codify Federal abortion protections, legislation Biden promised to promote following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

"I don't think there's enough votes to codify (Roe v. Wade) unless something happens unusual in the House. I think we're going to get very close in the House, but I don't think we're going to make it," Biden said during a press conference from the G20 Summit in Bali.

Republicans are slated to win a majority in the House as election results from Tuesday continue to be finalized, while Democrats have cemented their majority in the Senate with wins in Nevada and Arizona over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Senate race in Georgia will be settled in a runoff election next month.

Prior to the midterm elections, Biden promised to promote legislation to codify protections for abortions under federal law if Democrats were granted a majority in both chambers.

Democratic candidates and Biden himself campaigned on the issue of reproductive rights throughout the midterms, which the party's voters ranked as one of their top issues, according to polls.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and authorized abortion to be regulated at a state level, leading to a number of state governments imposing restrictions.

However, a number of states also rejected abortion restrictions through ballot measures during the midterms, including Kentucky and Montana. Additionally, states including California, Michigan, and Vermont added abortion protections through ballot measures of their own.

Democrats will hold their majorities in both chambers until the Congress-elect convenes in January. The Congress is set to hold a so-called "lame duck" session to consider critical government funding legislation during this time.