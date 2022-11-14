UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress To Codify Federal Abortion Protections

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress to Codify Federal Abortion Protections

US President Joe Biden does not expect the new Congress elected during midterms to have the votes needed to codify federal abortion protections, legislation Biden promised to promote following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden does not expect the new Congress elected during midterms to have the votes needed to codify Federal abortion protections, legislation Biden promised to promote following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

"I don't think there's enough votes to codify (Roe v. Wade) unless something happens unusual in the House. I think we're going to get very close in the House, but I don't think we're going to make it," Biden said during a press conference from the G20 Summit in Bali.

Republicans are slated to win a majority in the House as election results from Tuesday continue to be finalized, while Democrats have cemented their majority in the Senate with wins in Nevada and Arizona over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Senate race in Georgia will be settled in a runoff election next month.

Prior to the midterm elections, Biden promised to promote legislation to codify protections for abortions under federal law if Democrats were granted a majority in both chambers.

Democratic candidates and Biden himself campaigned on the issue of reproductive rights throughout the midterms, which the party's voters ranked as one of their top issues, according to polls.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and authorized abortion to be regulated at a state level, leading to a number of state governments imposing restrictions.

However, a number of states also rejected abortion restrictions through ballot measures during the midterms, including Kentucky and Montana. Additionally, states including California, Michigan, and Vermont added abortion protections through ballot measures of their own.

Democrats will hold their majorities in both chambers until the Congress-elect convenes in January. The Congress is set to hold a so-called "lame duck" session to consider critical government funding legislation during this time.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court Montana Georgia January June Democrats Congress From Government Top Race

Recent Stories

Clamp tighten against profiteers, food handlers

Clamp tighten against profiteers, food handlers

3 minutes ago
 AC foils attempt of setting up crushing plant on l ..

AC foils attempt of setting up crushing plant on land of forest department

3 minutes ago
 DC directs for complete elimination of dengue larv ..

DC directs for complete elimination of dengue larva

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Indi ..

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasur ..

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury Approves Transactions With Sanctioned ..

US Treasury Approves Transactions With Sanctioned Russian Entities to Ensure Air ..

4 minutes ago
 Petition against long march: Lahore High Court dir ..

Petition against long march: Lahore High Court directs ministry, others for fili ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.