Biden Says 'Eager' to Visit Africa After Being Invited by African Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is eager to travel to Africa and may show up on the continent after being invited to visit by African leaders.

"I'm eager to visit your continent because I told some of you who invited me to your countries," Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington.

"I said, Be careful what you wish for because I may show up. The poor relatives always show up. Wealthy was never showed up the poor calm and they eat your food stay longer than they should. Well, I'm looking forward to seeing many of you in your home."