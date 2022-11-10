(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's ties to foreign countries are worthy of review regardless of whether there is a specific reason to suspect wrongdoing, President Joe Biden said during a press briefing.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.

Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that, I'm suggesting that it's worth being looked at," Biden said on Wednesday when asked whether he considers Musk to be a national security threat.

In October, US Senator Chris Murphy urged a congressional panel to probe Musk's recent acquisition of social media company Twitter due to investments in the platform by Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and the Kingdom Holding Company.