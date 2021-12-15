Biden Says 'Encouraged' By Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Being Able to Prevent Severe Illness

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that he is encouraged by the Pfizer data showing the company's antiviral pill can prevent severe illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I am encouraged by the promising data released by Pfizer today, showing that its antiviral pill is effective at reducing the risk of severe illness in people infected with COVID-19," Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

Biden believes the new pill will potentially become another tool to fight the COVID-19, including the newly discovered Omicron variant.

The Biden administration had ordered 10 million tablets as early as in November despite the fact that the pill has not yet received official approval from the US food and Drug Administration.

South Africa health officials have said the Omicron variant was detected in vaccinated individuals and the cases have been mild.