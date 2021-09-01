Biden Says Ending War In Afghanistan Also About Ending US Era Of Nation-Building
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan is also about ending the era of major nation-building operations.
"This decision about Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan. It's about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries," Biden said during a speech at the White House.