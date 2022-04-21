Biden Says Every Taxpayer, Soldier Can Feel Proud of US Efforts to Arm Ukraine

All taxpayers and members of the military can feel proud of the Biden administration's efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons amid the Russian special operation in that country, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) All taxpayers and members of the military can feel proud of the Biden administration's efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons amid the Russian special operation in that country, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Every American taxpayer, every member of our armed forces, can be proud of the fact that our country's generosity and the skill and service of our military helped arm and repel Russia's aggression in Ukraine," Biden said during remarks on the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden announced $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine as well as $500 million in direct economic aid.

The new US security package for Ukraine will include equipment such as heavy artillery, dozens of Howitzers and tactical drones, Biden said.