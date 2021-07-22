UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Expects Children Under 12 to Be Eligible for Vaccine Within 1-2 Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he expects children in the United States under the age of 12 may be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine sometime between the end of August and October.

"They're [Food and Drug Administration] not promising me any specific date, but my expectation talking to the group of scientists.

.. is that sometime maybe the beginning of school: at the end of August, begin of September, October," Biden said at a CNN Townhall on Wednesday when asked when children in the United States under the age of 12 will be able to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

