Biden Says Expects To Discuss Situation In South China Sea With Philippine President

Published September 22, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Biden Says Expects to Discuss Situation in South China Sea With Philippine President

US President Joe Biden at the beginning of his bilateral meeting with his Philippine counterpart Bongbong Marcos expressed hope they would discuss the situation in the South China Sea along with a number of other pressing issues, the White House press pool reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden at the beginning of his bilateral meeting with his Philippine counterpart Bongbong Marcos expressed hope they would discuss the situation in the South China Sea along with a number of other pressing issues, the White House press pool reported on Thursday.

Biden said he expected to "discuss the South China Sea" and thanked Marcos his "position on the war against Ukraine," the report said.

The two leaders are meeting amid the ongoing UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.

"The role of the United States in maintaining the peace in our region is something that is much appreciated by all the countries in the region and the Philippines especially," the report cited Marcos as saying during his remarks before the meeting started.

Marcos added that the Philippines will continue to look to the United States for leadership in the region and noted that the two countries are partners, allies and friends, the report said.

