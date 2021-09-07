Biden Says Expects to Meet With Some Afghan Refugees in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expects to meet with some of the Afghan refugees being resettled in the United States at some point in the future.

"Well, they're all over the country, obviously, I'm sure I'll be seeing some of them," Biden told reporters while departing for states in New York and New Jersey.

On Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the United States has so far admitted more than 40,000 Afghan evacuees. The Afghans are being temporarily housed at eight military facilities across the United States.

Biden also said he hopes to see the infrastructure damage caused by Hurricane Ida permanently fixed by the government.