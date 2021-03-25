Biden Says Expects to Run For President in 2024, Kamala Harris to Remain VP Pick

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he expects to run for another presidential term in 2024 on a ticket with Kamala Harris

"My plan is to run for re-election. That is my expectation," Biden said.

Responding to a question about whether Harris would remain as the vice-presidential candidate, Biden said he would fully "expect that to be the case," stressing that she was doing "a great job."