Biden Says F-16 Jets Would Not Have Helped Kiev With Bakhmut

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that having F-16 aircraft would not have helped Ukraine with Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

"With regards to F-16s, F-16s would not have helped in that regard at all. It was unnecessary, for example, let's take this Bakhmut, for example, (it) would not have any additional added consequence," Biden said.