Biden Says Feeling Optimistic About Sweden's Prospects To Join NATO Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was "optimistic" about Sweden's prospects to join NATO soon.

"I am," Biden told CNN, when asked whether he was optimistic that Sweden would be invited to join NATO "relatively soon.

"

Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to two controversial Quran-burning demonstrations in Stockholm. The latest took place on June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, when a copy of the Quran was burned outside Stockholm's main mosque.

