Biden Says Felt G7 Countries' Enthusiasm That US Was 'Back At The Table'
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that during the G7 summit he felt a "genuine sense of enthusiasm" from other countries that the United States was fully engaged in the discussion.
"I felt, and it wasn't about me but it was about America, I felt a genuine sense of enthusiasm that America was back at the table and fully, fully engaged," Biden said.