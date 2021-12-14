Biden Says Finland F-35 Procurement Provides Foundation for Closer Defense Ties - Readout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden during a call with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said that Finland's procurement of F-25 fighter jets provides a strong foundation for closer defense ties between the two nations, the White House said.

"President Biden welcomed Finland's selection of the F-35 for its next fighter jet, noting this procurement would provide a strong foundation for even closer bilateral defense ties for years to come," the White House said on Monday in a readout of the call.

The two leaders also discussed shared concerns over the buildup of Russian military forces along the border with Ukraine, as well as the importance of transatlantic efforts to de-escalate the situation, the readout added.

Finland's Presidential Office said that a conversation between Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Tuesday.