Biden Says Food Supply Issues Caused by Russian Operation in Ukraine, Not Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, not sanctions by the United States and others, is responsible for the impact on supplies in the world food market, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Putin has asserted sanctions are blocking food from Ukraine and Russia getting on the market, the sanctions we've imposed on Russia. Simply not true. Putin's war, not sanctions, are impacting the harvest of food and disrupting the movement of that food by land and sea to nations around the globe that need it," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

Biden on Thursday also announced a request for $3 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, including direct food support, as part of a larger requested $33 billion package that would include defense and economic assistance as well.

Additionally, the package would provide $500 million in funding to help produce crops in the US that are experiencing a global shortage due to the conflict in Ukraine, according to the White House.