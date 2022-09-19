Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Free Detained Americans Across World

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The exchange of a powerful Afghan drug lord for American Mark Frerichs held by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) shows the US commitment to seek the release of detained Americans across the world, President Joe Biden said Monday.

"We have much more work to do in many other cases, but Mark's release demonstrates our enduring commitment," Biden said in a statement. "Like our work to free Americans held in Burma, Haiti, Russia, Venezuela, and elsewhere, it is our duty to do all we can to bring our people home."