Biden Says G20 Leaders Made Tangible Progress on COVID-19, Climate Crisis at Rome Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The participants in the G20 summit in Rome have made tangible progress in addressing global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and climate crisis, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"(Italian Prime Minister Mario) Draghi did a wonderful job leading the G20 in a year marked with global challenges, critically among them the pandemic, driving sustainable global economic recovery and tackling the climate crisis's I think we made tangible progress in addressing this issues," Biden told reporters following the summit.