Biden Says G7 Agreed To Move Forward With 'Devastating Sanctions' On Russia Over Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Biden Says G7 Agreed to Move Forward With 'Devastating Sanctions' on Russia Over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to impose "devastating sanctions" against Russia following Moscow's decision to begin a military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President (Vladimir) Putin's unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account," Biden said via Twitter.

The G7 is political forum comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

