UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says G7 To Announce On Friday Further Steps On Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Biden Says G7 to Announce on Friday Further Steps on Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The G7 member states will announce later this week a collective initiative to further help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"This US contribution is the foundation for additional coordinated efforts to help vaccinate the world... Tomorrow the G7 nations will be announcing the full scope of our commitment," Biden said during a press conference in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fiscal budget 2021-22 to be poor friendly: Shibli

41 seconds ago

Pavlyuchenkova reaches first Grand Slam final at F ..

43 seconds ago

Four more coronavirus patients died at ATH Abbotta ..

44 seconds ago

PAEC ramps up efforts to meet 8,800 MW nuclear pow ..

46 seconds ago

Govt includes Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in EPI pro ..

49 seconds ago

Steps afoot to achieve target of polio campaign in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.