Biden Says G7 to Announce on Friday Further Steps on Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The G7 member states will announce later this week a collective initiative to further help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"This US contribution is the foundation for additional coordinated efforts to help vaccinate the world... Tomorrow the G7 nations will be announcing the full scope of our commitment," Biden said during a press conference in the United Kingdom.