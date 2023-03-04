UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Germany In 'Very Difficult' Situation Amid Support For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Biden Says Germany in 'Very Difficult' Situation Amid Support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Germany is in a very difficult domestic situation amid the consequences of its support for Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Friday, following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I know it's not been easy. Very difficult for you," Biden said, as quoted by the White House.

Biden mentioned domestic political challenges in Germany, such as increasing defense spending and diversifying away from Russian energy sources, the White House said.

The meeting comes following coinciding decisions by the US and Germany to provide Ukraine with Abrams and Leopard battle tanks.

Scholz was purportedly reluctant to provide Leopards unless Biden also agreed to provide US-made Abrams tanks.

The two leaders are also meeting in the aftermath of a report by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh detailing the US's alleged involvement in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, which provided a substantial amount of gas to Germany.

The US denies involvement in the attacks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House German Germany Seymour Nord Gas From

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

46 minutes ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

3 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

3 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.