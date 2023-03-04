Biden Says Germany in 'Very Difficult' Situation Amid Support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Germany is in a very difficult domestic situation amid the consequences of its support for Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Friday, following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I know it's not been easy. Very difficult for you," Biden said, as quoted by the White House.

Biden mentioned domestic political challenges in Germany, such as increasing defense spending and diversifying away from Russian energy sources, the White House said.

The meeting comes following coinciding decisions by the US and Germany to provide Ukraine with Abrams and Leopard battle tanks.

Scholz was purportedly reluctant to provide Leopards unless Biden also agreed to provide US-made Abrams tanks.

The two leaders are also meeting in the aftermath of a report by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh detailing the US's alleged involvement in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, which provided a substantial amount of gas to Germany.

The US denies involvement in the attacks.