Biden Says 'Going To Be Chaotic' At US Southern Border For A While After Title 42 Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that it will be chaotic on the US southern border when the Title 42 border expulsion policy ends late Thursday and it remains to be seen if the United States is prepared to deal with the massive surge of migrants anticipated when the policy expires.

"It's going to be chaotic for a while," Biden said on Tuesday.

When asked if the United States is prepared to respond to a surge of migrants on the US-Mexico border, Biden said that remains to be seen.

